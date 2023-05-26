Breezy and cloudy with coastal showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning will be mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

We will be watching for a few showers to move onshore this morning, but the rain chance is mainly confined to the coast. It will be a breezy day, with gusts over 20 mph in the morning and over 25 mph in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be held to the lower 70s.

Beach conditions remain unfavorable Friday and Saturday. There is a high risk for rip currents, increased wave heights and gusts over 35 miles per hour will be possible. Coastal areas have the best chance of rain the next two days as well, especially in the Lowcountry.

The chance of showers increases along the coast Friday night into Saturday. Saturday morning will be “cool” with lows in the mid 50s in Savannah. Inland areas will be even cooler, near 50 degrees. Highs will only be in the mid 60s, which is closer to our average low for this time of the year! Breezy conditions continue with gusts over 25 miles per hour.

The best chance of rain on Saturday will be along the coast along with communities north of I-16. The Lowcountry has the best chance of showers on Saturday.

Highs return to the upper 70s on Sunday as drier weather for all returns. We will then be in the lower 80s for Memorial Day, which will be our nicest day of the long weekend. mid 80s and low rain chances extend into the middle of next week.

Tropical update:

The low mentioned above has a low-end chance of developing through the weekend. This will be a mainly coastal impact, with higher waves, wind and an increased risk of rip currents through at least Saturday. Be careful if you plan on going to the beach!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

