Coast Guard Air Station Savannah rescues 3 people after 39-foot vessel capsizes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued three people after their 39-foot vessel capsized.

This happened near Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The aircrew hoisted three people and transferred them to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol.

A crewmember aboard the vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watch standers at 10 a.m., that their boat was taking on water.

“Although the crew of this motor vessel was having a bad day, their promptness in putting on their safety gear gave us a chance to get to them in time,” said Lt. Cmdr Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah mission commander. “When I saw that they all had life jackets on, I felt immediate relief, and it gave us more flexibility to pick them up safely and quickly.”

No injuries were reported.

