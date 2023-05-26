Sky Cams
Flags for the Fallen display begins at Might 8th Air Force Museum

By Tim Guidera
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Day is a time when we pay respect to those who gave their lives in military service to our country.

The Flags for the Fallen display at the Mighty 8th Air Force Museum begins Friday, honoring the 26,000 members of the 8th Air Force who were killed during World War II.

It will be there through Memorial Day on Monday.

