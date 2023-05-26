Sky Cams
Georgia fires baseball coach Scott Stricklin after 10 seasons

Georgia will host four-seed Mercer Friday at 7:00 p.m. The winner advances to the winner's...
Georgia will host four-seed Mercer Friday at 7:00 p.m. The winner advances to the winner's bracket.(WTOC)
By UGA ATHLETICS
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia J. Reid Parker director of athletics Josh Brooks Friday announced a change in leadership of the UGA baseball program.

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin just completed his 10th year as head baseball coach and had three years remaining on his current contract.

“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” said Brooks. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”

The 2023 team, whose season ended last Tuesday in the first round of the SEC baseball tournament, posted a 29-27 record and 11-19 in SEC competition. Stricklin’s UGA teams posted an overall record of 299-236-1 and 121-146-1 in SEC games. His teams earned three NCAA tournament invitations: 2018 (39-21, 18-12 SEC, Regional finalist); 2019 (46-17, 21-9 SEC, Regional finalist); and 2022 (36-23, 15-15 SEC).

Pickleball record attempt makes stop in Savannah
Kevin Famer steps down
Afternoon Break
Ghost Pirates release next season’s schedule
Savannah Ghost Pirates
