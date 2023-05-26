Hilton Head Island preparing for busy Memorial Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Despite the gloomy weather Friday, people are still enjoying their long holiday weekend on the beach.

Conditions windy with drizzles and there are lots of people are in their hoodies instead of swimsuits.

But despite the weather, Hilton Head’s public safety director says they are preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

Bob Bromage says lifeguards will be on duty. He encourages people to constantly check the weather forecast to make sure they aren’t caught up in the weather that’s expected to get worse tomorrow.

He says people should not be out on boats if the weather becomes severe.

It’s also worth a reminder alcohol is not allowed on the beaches in Hilton Head.

Bromage says there will be extra town and county workers making sure folks have a safe weekend.

“Town code enforcement officers will be out on ATVs and in their trucks on the beach as well as sheriff’s office deputies will be out on their ATVs as well and I believe there will be a marine patrol from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office,” Bob Bromage says.

Several visitors say they’ll be making the best out of their trip. And Hilton Head Island crews will be out ensuring their safety.”

“We obviously wanted to go to the beach and have outdoor activities. Hilton Head seems to be great for bicycling and just being outdoors but if it’s raining all day, it makes it a little harder. We’re trying to pivot and think of some other ideas,” Chad Perusse said.

While plans for Chad Perusse and his family have changed since they left their home in Atlanta, other visitors say they’re still going to give their original itinerary a go.

Yolanda Miller and her husband are here from Greenville, South Carolina with friends celebrating 13 years of marriage.

“We’re going to do a dine in dinner sort of. We’re supposed to do snorkeling with the dolphins and all that stuff but hopefully that doesn’t change,” Miller said.

“Especially during the holiday weekend, we’ll have additional personnel deployed in the field, on the beaches, densely populated areas like Coligny Plaza.” Bromage says.

Bromage also encourages folks to constantly check the weather forecast and stay off boats if the weather becomes severe.

