LG partnering with Hyundai to build $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - LG will be making the batteries for Hyundai’s electric cars built in Bryan County.

Hyundai’s announcement brings an internationally known company to the region for the battery component of their electric vehicles.

Senator Jon Ossoff, who helped break ground for the plant back in the Fall, announced LG would be partnering with Hyundai on the $4.3 billion battery plant portion of the Metasite.

The battery plant is expected to account for 3,000 jobs.

The total project, from the battery manufacturing to the assembly plant and more, is expected to bring as many as 9,000 jobs to the site.

“These are good paying jobs that continue to establish Georgia as a world leader in advanced energy manufacturing and innovation,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

The battery plant and the rest of the facility is expected to open by the end of 2025.

