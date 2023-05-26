Sky Cams
Man found guilty of killing Vidalia mother, daughter in 2022

Joshua Sanders
Joshua Sanders(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been found guilty of killing a mom and daughter in Vidalia in early 2022.

Joshua Sanders was found guilty on 15 counts and was sentenced to life without parole.

Sanders, of Alabama, was accused of killing Latorey and Pamela Harden in Vidalia on Jan. 6, 2022. Investigators say he stole one of the victim’s cars, drove it to Birmingham, Ala., then made his way toward Arizona where he was arrested.

