Man sentenced to prison after arson spree

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man will spend nearly three and a half years in federal prison after going on an arson spree in Savannah back in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia says that Calvin Robbins pleaded guilty to Destruction of Motor Vehicles. Court documents say Robbins set a car on West Harris Street on fire in December 2021, which damaged a nearby business.

Robbins also set a tour bus and van on fire at the Savannah Visitor’s Center on MLK, as well as the front porch of a home on Purse Street.

Robbins was identified by surveillance video and was carrying a can of gasoline when he was arrested several days later.

Robbins will also pay restitution and serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison term.

