By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are a couple of special events for music fans this holiday weekend beginning Saturday in Springfield, where Thomas Claxton has assembled an all-star lineup for a concert at the Mars Theater.

The local musician and producer is putting on the Me, Myself and Us concert Saturday night - featuring some of Rock n Roll’s most accomplished session musicians taking the stage together for the first time after decades in the music industry.

