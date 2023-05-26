Sky Cams
Salvation Army holds “Doing the Most Good” awards for volunteers(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army showing their appreciation for the people who make their work possible!

Thursday night, they presented their Doing the Most Good awards to volunteers with the organization.

The goal is to recognize the impact those workers have on communities in need.

“To give back to the volunteers is humbling because you’re giving back to people who have given of themselves to others and they do it at a capacity that deserves recognition and deserves just a small tap on the back to say we really do appreciate everything that they do,” said Dr. Jenecia Perry, the community director for the Salvation Army.

