Tybee mayor not running for re-election

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Tybee Island will not be seeking re-election.

Mayor Shirley Sessions announced during her State of the City Address on Thursday night that she would not be running for re-election in November.

Sessions has been mayor for four years and was the first woman elected to be mayor in the town’s history, according to the Tybee Island website.

Sessions has called Tybee home since 1994 and was first appointed in 1999 to a term on the Tybee Planning Commission.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.