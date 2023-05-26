Veteran found guilty of 2017 murder in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A veteran has been found guilty of killing a man in Savannah in 2017.

Deborah Garner has been found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for killing Eric Jenkins.

She has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said she was on an “unruly rampage” that evening and was an “aggressive violent drunk” after being kicked out of a local bar.

Garner had argued that she shot Jenkins in self-defense.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.