Veteran found guilty of 2017 murder in Savannah
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A veteran has been found guilty of killing a man in Savannah in 2017.
Deborah Garner has been found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for killing Eric Jenkins.
She has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors said she was on an “unruly rampage” that evening and was an “aggressive violent drunk” after being kicked out of a local bar.
Garner had argued that she shot Jenkins in self-defense.
