Virusky House in Baxley suffers major fire damage following fire

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - A beloved landmark in Baxley suffered major damage from fire.

A fire started early Wednesday morning at the “Virusky House” on US Hwy 1. City leaders say the house was built in 1896 as a home and office for one of the town’s doctors at the time and was undergoing renovation.

Fire crews say it suffered extensive damage in the roof and second floor. Baxley’s mayor says he’s heard from people all over town saddened by the damage and the challenges of fixing the damage and maintaining the history status.

“We’re looking to see what we can do. It is on the historic registry and it is on Main Street in Baxley. If there’s anything the city can do, we’ll certainly be looking at those avenues,” Mayor Tim Varnadore said.

The fire is under routine investigation by the fire marshal’s office. However, the mayor says, there’s nothing so far to point to anything suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.