City of Jesup announces passing of Commissioner Raymond House

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime member of the Board of Commissioners in Jesup has died.

According to the City of Jesup’s social media, Commissioner Raymond House, II was found dead in his home Saturday morning.

Commissioner House was first elected to represent Jesup’s District 5 in 1995.

House spent over a decade in law enforcement for both the City of Jessup and Wayne County.

Mayor Ralph Hickox tells WTOC that flags in the city are at half staff in House’s memory.

No other details have been released.

