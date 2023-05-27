Sky Cams
City of Jesup announces passing of Commissioner Raymond House

Commissioner Raymond House, II was found dead in his home Saturday morning.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime member of the Board of Commissioners in Jesup has died.

According to the City of Jesup’s social media, Commissioner Raymond House, II was found dead in his home Saturday morning.

Commissioner House was first elected to represent Jesup’s District 5 in 1995.

House spent over a decade in law enforcement for both the City of Jessup and Wayne County.

Mayor Ralph Hickox tells WTOC that flags in the city are at half staff in House’s memory.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

