Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

Heading through the overnight, I’ll look for scattered shower chances continuing through sunrise.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading through the overnight, I’ll look for scattered shower chances continuing through sunrise. Meanwhile, temperatures should cool into the mid to upper-50s. If you have any early morning plans, grab a coat. We’ll continue looking for more scattered shower chances through mid-morning. Then, as we head into the afternoon dry air should build in from the west. This should bring more sunshine to the area throughout the day. Our high temps will depend on when this happens. I’m still expecting high temps to be anywhere in the 70s depending on where you are. I’ll look for the cooler weather in our northern areas. If you’re heading out to the beach or on the water tomorrow, conditions should be much nicer for it. However, we’ll still be looking for a moderate rip current risk. Be sure to keep a closer eye on the kiddos. These weather conditions continue improving throughout the rest of the weekend. Memorial Day, I’ll look for temperatures around 60 degrees before we warm into the lower by that afternoon. We’ll still have a few pop-up rain chances, but it should not be a total washout. That’ll also be the weather we look for throughout most of the next week as a summer-like pattern sets back up. I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

