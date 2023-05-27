Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at trash company blocks Hwy 301 for hours in Bulloch Co.
Graphic of police lights.
Police investigating shooting on Highlands Blvd. in Savannah
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
Tony Davis
Substitute teacher arrested following incident at Guyton Elementary in Effingham Co.
Jared Smith
Beaufort Co. teacher fired, charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Splashing into the 100 Days of Summer initiative
Splashing into the 100 Days of Summer initiative underway
Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge Thursday in downtown Charleston for the plea.
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested