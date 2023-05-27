Sky Cams
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.

Nicholas James Kassotis
Nicholas James Kassotis(Lancaster County Prison)
By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with the brutal killing of his wife was denied bond in Liberty County Saturday.

Nicholas James Kassotis stood before a judge inside the Liberty County jail as he faces murder charges and more for the death and dismemberment of his wife, Mindi.

Her body was found on the grounds of a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh Counties at the beginning of December.

The detective in charge of the case explains what happened in court.

“The charges are formally read to him and then the judge here decides whether or not a bond is issued, which in this case because of the charges, he was denied bond and referred to Superior Court,” Detective Jack Frost said.

Detective Frost says it will take from two to six weeks for the case to be brought to Superior Court and in that time Kassotis will remain in the Liberty County Jail.

