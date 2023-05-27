Sky Cams
Original Gullah Festival kicking off Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s annual Original Gullah Festival kicked off Friday.

These festivals have been going on for over 30 years in Beaufort to celebrate the Gullah people’s culture and history and the fun continues this weekend.

In addition to entertainment, there will be a vendor market and food court of traditional Gullah favorites.

It’s free to attend, but some of the workshops cost money if you want to participate in them.

