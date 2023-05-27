Original Gullah Festival kicking off Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort’s annual Original Gullah Festival kicked off Friday.

These festivals have been going on for over 30 years in Beaufort to celebrate the Gullah people’s culture and history and the fun continues this weekend.

In addition to entertainment, there will be a vendor market and food court of traditional Gullah favorites.

It’s free to attend, but some of the workshops cost money if you want to participate in them.

