Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say

James Lee and Bradley Gillespie, who authorities say are armed and dangerous, escaped from the...
James Lee and Bradley Gillespie, who authorities say are armed and dangerous, escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Ohio.(Source: ODRC)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A pair of inmates who escaped an Ohio prison did so after hiding in a dumpster, according to state authorities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday in the investigation into 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 46-year-old James Lee. The two escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima last week.

WOIO reported the inmates escaped last Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Lee in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

Gillespie was convicted for murder in Paulding County. Officials said he remains on the loose.

Prison officials said Gillespie should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gillespie’s daughter posted a video begging for her father to turn himself in.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Garner
Veteran found guilty of 2017 murder in Savannah
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.
Effingham County High School’s graduation moved to May 28
Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
Joshua Sanders
Man found guilty of killing Vidalia mother, daughter in 2022

Latest News

Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Indy 500 begins with Alex Palou on pole, Graham Rahal having problems