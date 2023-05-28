Jamie’s Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-28-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oh Low. The center is well to the north making its way up I-95 from Wilmington, North Carolina, and wrap around clouds extend all the way down the Georgia coast and inland to Swainsboro. A spritz or two is possible still this afternoon and so is some sunshine. Where we do have sun, we have 70s like Hazlehurst, Waycross, and Vidalia, yet only mid 60s in Statesboro. We may have a pretty sunset at 8:23pm this evening with temps near 67. Clouds thin overnight.

Memorial Day starts partly sunny with lows in the mid to upper 50s from Beaches to Blueberry Country, we warm with sunshine to 83° for the afternoon high with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of an isolated rainstorm from about 4pm to 7pm.

Tuesday 63/85 mostly sunny and mostly dry.

Wednesday 65/85 mostly sunny with a 20% of an afternoon rainstorm.

We’ll be watching an area of low pressure develop in the Gulf of Mexico and in the meantime, afternoon showers and storms become a little more frequent heading into the end of the week and the weekend. Morning lows near 68° and afternoon highs about 85° thanks to the afternoon sea breeze.

Moderate risk for rip currents continue Sunday night, while Memorial Day the risk should be Low with mostly sunny skies.

MARINE: Tonight...W winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft. Monday...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft.

Tuesday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, seas 2 ft.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.