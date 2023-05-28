Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.
Police say David Eason, 62-years-old of Savannah, lost control of his motorcycle on Lafitte Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
The motorcycle then spun into another vehicle that was also traveling on Lafitte Drive.
Eason was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
