Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

Police say David Eason, 62-years-old of Savannah, lost control of his motorcycle on Lafitte Drive around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcycle then spun into another vehicle that was also traveling on Lafitte Drive.

Eason was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

