Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deborah Garner
Veteran found guilty of 2017 murder in Savannah
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.
Effingham County High School’s graduation moved to May 28
Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
Joshua Sanders
Man found guilty of killing Vidalia mother, daughter in 2022

Latest News

Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A man inspects his office damaged by a drone during a night attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed