Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 person dead after fatal crash in Montgomery County

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is dead and others are injured after a fatal crash in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, it happened on Ray Thompson Road and that’s where troopers found a Chevrolet Truck overturned in a ditch.

2 men were thrown from the vehicle, a five-year-old was trapped inside, and the woman was left pinned underneath.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS were able to free the child and all passengers were taken to the hospital.

The woman sadly died from her injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Family, friends gather at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor loved ones
Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery
Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
THE News at 5
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery
Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery