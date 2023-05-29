1 person dead after fatal crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is dead and others are injured after a fatal crash in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, it happened on Ray Thompson Road and that’s where troopers found a Chevrolet Truck overturned in a ditch.

2 men were thrown from the vehicle, a five-year-old was trapped inside, and the woman was left pinned underneath.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS were able to free the child and all passengers were taken to the hospital.

The woman sadly died from her injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

