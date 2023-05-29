14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office and Hazlehurst Police have made more than a dozen drug-related arrests over the course of two weeks.

Officials began their investigations on May 14th and made their most recent arrest on the 26th.

Fourteen people in total have been charged, but it’s unclear if any of the cases are connected. They face multiple charges ranging from probation violation to possession of methamphetamine.

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office says the following people are facing charges:

Steven Lynn, 51, Hazlehurst- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug related objects

Ricky Mims, 49, Hazlehurst- Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Walter Thompson III, 28, Hazlehurst- Possession of fentanyl and probation violation.

Donette Livingston, 47, Hazlehurst- Possession of Controlled I Substance.

Haley McKinnon, 23, Hazlehurst- Possession of Controlled III Substance.

Austin Hand, 19, Hazlehurst- Fleeing and attempting to elude officers (felony), possession of meth and several traffic citations.

Shelia McCarty, 26, Hazlehurst- Probation Violation, Possession of Scheduled III Controlled Substance and Possession of Scheduled IV Controlled Substance.

Manuel Guerrero, 22, Hazlehurst- Fleeing and attempting to elude officers (felony), possession of abandonment of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and several traffic citations.

Lindsay Miller, 23, Hazlehurst- Possession of methamphetamine.

Victoria Smith, 33, Hazlehurst- Probation violation.

Kyle Girtman, 35, Hazlehurst- Possession of meth (warrant), possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Jerri Highsmith, 26, Douglas- Conspiracy to commit a crime, crossing the guard line with contraband and use of telecommunication device in furtherance of a felony.

Jordan Lann, 30, West Green - Conspiracy to commit a crime and use of telecommunication device in furtherance of a felony.

Jonathan Willis, 23, Monroe - Probation violation warrant, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of controlled 2 substance, Possession of controlled 4 substance and Abandonment of dangerous drug.

