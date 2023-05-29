Sky Cams
3rd annual “Flags for the Fallen” ceremony held Monday

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force showing a display of honor for Memorial Day.

They held their third annual “Flags for the Fallen” ceremony Monday.

It’s all to pay tribute to the 26,000 Eighth Air Force Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War two.

American flags were placed in the museum’s Memorial Gardens.

Each represent one of those fallen heroes who didn’t return home from combat.

One of the veterans of the Mighty Eighth Air Force says we should never forget our fallen soldiers.

“I not only feel an obligation to honor them, but also ensure that succession generations are aware of this tremendous sacrifices that were made for their freedom or they wouldn’t be here,” John Lucky said.

The flag display covered the museum’s entire memorial garden and chapel grounds.

