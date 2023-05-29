Annual display in Statesboro honors services members on Memorial Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A display in Statesboro pays tribute to local service members killed in the line of military duty.

Statesboro Fire Department resumed this annual display back in 2017.

115 crosses and flags decorate the Bulloch County courthouse square. Each one carried the name of a service member from Bulloch County who lost their life and the war or conflict in which they were killed.

Statesboro’s Fire chief says the display helps remind everyone of the cost of freedom, even on the local community.

“I think anytime somebody gives their life for their country, it’s only appropriate to honor and remember them,” said Chief Tim Grams.

Grams isn’t sure why they stopped presenting the display for a few years, but he’s glad it resumed.

