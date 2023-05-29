Dylan’s Monday AM Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Memorial Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-50s for most. Be sure sure to grab an extra layer if you have any morning plans to start the day. We’ll also look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as high warm into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day for any outdoor plan you were not able to do over the last few days. However, our UV index will be very high.

So, be sure to wear some sunscreen. If you’re trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 3-foot waves with a 5 to10 knots wind out of the west. Plus, rip current risk will be lower for anyone heading out to the beach.

However, we will look for a few pop-up shower/weak thunderstorm chances as our sea breeze sets up. These rain chances should stick around through the early evening hours of tonight. That’ll also be the weather we look for throughout most of the next week as a summer-like pattern sets back up.

I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. However, it’s still a little too far out to give specifics right now. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week.

