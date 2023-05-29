Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Monday AM Forecast

Heading into your Memorial Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-50s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Memorial Day, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-50s for most. Be sure sure to grab an extra layer if you have any morning plans to start the day. We’ll also look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as high warm into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day for any outdoor plan you were not able to do over the last few days. However, our UV index will be very high.

So, be sure to wear some sunscreen. If you’re trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 3-foot waves with a 5 to10 knots wind out of the west. Plus, rip current risk will be lower for anyone heading out to the beach.

However, we will look for a few pop-up shower/weak thunderstorm chances as our sea breeze sets up. These rain chances should stick around through the early evening hours of tonight. That’ll also be the weather we look for throughout most of the next week as a summer-like pattern sets back up.

I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. However, it’s still a little too far out to give specifics right now. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.
multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah

Latest News

Jamie's Sunday Evening Forecast
Jamie’s Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-28-2023
First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast