Family, friends gather at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor loved ones

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - For those gathered in Glennville, Memorial Day is about more than just cookouts and pool parties.

Loved ones of the fallen and others gathered at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

For many, it’s a chance to visit the resting place of their service member.

Speakers said this holiday helps honor those who gave their all in defense of our country.

“It’s what makes our nation great - the men and women who put on the uniform each and every day. So we take Memorial Day as an opportunity to remember their sacrifice,” said LTC Timothy Nix, the 92nd Engineer Battalion Commander.

He says servicemembers have seen a renewed appreciation of Memorial Day from the nation since the War on Terror and the newfound challenges this generation of military members face compared to their comrades from decades ago.

“Whether it’s during wartime or peace, it definitely brings awareness and brings it to the forefront.”

Cemetery director Ernie Cowart says he’s encouraged so see so many people come out on this occasion to pay respects for those remembered here forever.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.