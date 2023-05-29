Sky Cams
Heavy police presence at the Regional Youth Detention Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC along with law enforcement are currently on the scene at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Chatham County Police Department says they are handling crowd control outside the youth center. Georgia State Patrol is assisting with a situation inside the youth detention center.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

