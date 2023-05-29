Jamie’s Monday Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-29-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a bright start to the day, I’m tracking developing cumulus trying to spit out some rain - I saw some over Fort Stewart and then Bush Road, so we’ll keep a 20% chance of a passing shower through 7pm. A few outdoor memorials or cookouts may be interrupted for a moment. There is no severe risk; however, randomly a few people told me the tornado sirens were going off in West Chatham. There was no threat of severe weather today and there continues be no threat. I made some phone calls, and was told the Bloomingdale siren malfunctioned. It’ll be 75° at 8:25pm sunset.

Daybreak Tuesday 63° mix of sun and clouds, high 84° Weak high pressure will be in control and we may have a more robust sea breeze, so there’s a 30% of rain early to late afternoon.

Daybreak Wednesday 65° mix of sun and clouds with a high of 85° and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thursday 65/84 and perhaps a little drier - 20% chance of a shower.

A cold front will be approaching by Friday into the weekend. It may stall over the the weekend and an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico may traverse the front and make a more pronounced effect on in the Atlantic. I don’t think it’s going to be exactly like this past weekend, but it’s something to watch and may mean greater rain chances and cooler than the 80° I’m forecasting right now.

MARINE... Tuesday through Friday: Rather tranquil marine conditions are forecast Monday through most of the week, winds will generally be around 10 knots with seas averaging 2 to 3 ft. There is a chance that a coastal low pressure system could form late in the week, with a surge in winds and seas possible. Models have not been consistent run to run in the placement or development of this low, however.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

