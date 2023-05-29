Lowcountry animal shelters prepare for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane season starts this Thursday, June 1st.

That means if you haven’t already started your hurricane preparation, now is the time to stock up on food, water, and other necessities you may need for you and your family.

While everyone is getting their hurricane kits ready for their homes, local animal shelters are doing the same for stray animals.

Our Michaela Romero speaks to some shelters in our area about how they are preparing for these natural disasters with hundreds of homeless animals in their care.

Nina Schulze from the Humane Society of Greater Savannah says it takes months of planning for a storm that may or may not impact us.

“Getting things set in place at least a month or prior before hurricane season starts. Making sure all our animals are microchipped, making sure we have transportation, and starting early and getting fosters for situations like this,” said Schulze.

Schulze is a part of one of many shelters that are all dealing with the same thing.

Lisa Scarbrough from Coastal Pet Rescue explains the checklist she goes through each year.

“We reevaluate what our supplies our, and we make sure we have enough cat carriers and dog crates on hand that we need to do that. We also look at our shelter partners, what are our options with them, and what we need to have in place if we do have to evacuate,” said Scarbrough.

Along with a lot of planning, they both heavily rely on the help of fosters and volunteers in these high-stress situations.

Scarbrough says it takes a village.

Along with helping out, the shelters remind pet owners to have a plan of their own for their pets that will not only lessen the stress for their own families but the shelters too.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.