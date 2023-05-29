Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A cemetery with roots as far back as the Civil War held a service highlighting just how long people have been willing to lay their life on the line for their country.

Any member of the Armed Services can be buried at Beaufort National Cemetery and a service at the cemetery honors all those buried their and beyond each year.

WTOC spoke with a veteran who says the magnitude of this tradition was lost on him when he signed up for the Marine Corps in 1973.

“I came into the Marine Corps in 73 when Vietnam was ending, and I saw the casualties coming back from that event, and I just didn’t realize the magnitude of it going all the way back to the Revolutionary War that people have given their life to this country, so it’s great to be able to do this,” Tyrone Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Family, friends gather at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor loved ones
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
THE News at 5
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery
Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery