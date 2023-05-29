Memorial Day: Honoring the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A cemetery with roots as far back as the Civil War held a service highlighting just how long people have been willing to lay their life on the line for their country.

Any member of the Armed Services can be buried at Beaufort National Cemetery and a service at the cemetery honors all those buried their and beyond each year.

WTOC spoke with a veteran who says the magnitude of this tradition was lost on him when he signed up for the Marine Corps in 1973.

“I came into the Marine Corps in 73 when Vietnam was ending, and I saw the casualties coming back from that event, and I just didn’t realize the magnitude of it going all the way back to the Revolutionary War that people have given their life to this country, so it’s great to be able to do this,” Tyrone Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.