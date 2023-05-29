Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people are injured after a deck collapsed Sunday evening in Midway.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, they were called to the 300 block of Cattle Hammock Road after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Darby says numerous people were standing on the deck when it collapsed beneath them. Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

EMS units from Liberty, McIntosh, and Bryan Counties, along with Fort Stewart all responded to the scene.

