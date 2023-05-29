Sky Cams
Richmond Hill honors veterans for Memorial Day
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some spent the day re-telling stories of the friends they served with.

Others remembering loved ones lost in brutal conflict.

And still even more people searched for the words to just express their somber gratitude in ceremonies across our area and beyond.

A look at honors in Richmond Hill the ceremony paid tribute by laying the wreath, the 21-gun Salute, and ending the playing of TAPS.

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander Colonel Ethan Diven spoke along with local pastor and veteran Cliff Rash.

He, alongside his wife Donna, say seeing so many people come out to honor the fallen was emotional.

“It just solidifies that there is still work to be done to show the nation that there are still people out there that not only serve but that love our country, and so to be given the opportunity to be a part of that we are just honored. Yeah,” Pastor Cliff Rash and Donna Rash, US Military Veterans said.

