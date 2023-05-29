Tybee Island makes change to sea turtle nest marking

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a Facebook post by the Tybee Sea Turtle Project, they are now changing the way they mark nests found on the island.

Tybee Sea Turtle Project Nest Marking Change (Tybee Sea Turtle Project)

They are now just marking the nests with a single wooden stake, rather than multiple stakes and caution tape to make them less noticeable to potential predators.

They’re also adding a metal screen over top of them.

They say this will help better protect the eggs making it harder for them to be dug up by other animals, such as coyote.

Of course, making them less noticeable means they’re asking you to be extra aware of the nests while on the beach.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.