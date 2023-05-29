Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island
Savannah Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Lafitte Drive Saturday night.
Savannah Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Nicholas James Kassotis
Man charged with brutal killing of his wife denied bond in Liberty Co.
multiple injured after deck collapse
Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says