Ahead of the Storm: Preparing children for the stress of evacuations, storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting children ready for a storm or potential evacuation doesn’t have to be a stressful task.

A little reassurance and a lot of preparation can go a long way.

“That concrete, hands on preparation really helps them really identify what needs to be done, and it will be good for recall when and if we do have to evacuate,” said Kristen King.

Kristen King, the manager of Child Life Team at the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah, says having your child help you pack for an evacuation can help ease their mind.

They can pack a bag, or something as simple as a pillowcase, with things they may need.

“Talking to them about how they can prepare and what our plan is. The more involved they are and understanding it, that at baseline will help their stress level.”

King says teaching kids to “blow away their worries” and other breathing techniques can help keep your child calm.

Other tips include trying nonscreen time. This would show them what it would be like if there was a power outage from a storm.

Talk to your kids ahead of time about fun things you could do together, like playing games, during an evacuation or power outage.

Also, recognize their nervousness and talk to them about it.

“Children always take cues from their parents or guardians, so us remaining calm and really thoughtfully preparing for an emergency, we’ve had to evacuate more than a couple of times over the past few years, so it is something we really have to take seriously.”

Getting into a routine during an evacuation can also help keep children calm. You should also incorporate things they like to do into that routine to help them relax.

