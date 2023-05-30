Ahead of the Storm: Techology behind the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to right here along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina coastline, the First Alert weather team keeps track of every tropical system, all season long.

But have you ever wondered what goes in to making a tropical forecast? I’ll explain how we do it in collaboration with the National Hurricane Center and National weather service in Charleston.

Starting with the National Hurricane Center, they have an entire arsenal of equipment to monitor the tropics, including technology thousands of miles above us.

“We’ve got the satellites way up in the sky over earth, looking back down on earth. We can get continuous coverage of storms with that satellite data. So it doesn’t really matter if they are located in the Gulf of Mexico, off the U.S. East Coast or way over the Atlantic,” Robbie Berg, NHC Hurricane Specialist Branch Chief.

Once storms get closer to the coast, NOAA and the U.S. Air Force deploy the hurricane hunters to fly into and above these tropical systems.

While in flight, these planes collect important meteorological data such as peak wind speeds and pressure ratings that help determine how strong a storm is.

That data then gets sent directly back to forecasters and ingested into the latest forecast model runs.

“The forecaster is actually going in there, they are seeing the different model data that is predicting or simulating what the storm may do. Then the forecaster is actually going through that system, essentially clicking where they think the storm will be at each day in the future.”

From that point, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center make forecast graphics, such as the cone of uncertainty.

“The cone from our point of view is meant to be a high-level look at what the storm may end up doing. Really all it is, is where might the center of the storm move. So all of the hazards that actually cause damage and even death, that extends beyond the boundaries of the cone. We really try to get people to understand, don’t just look at the cone and make all of your decisions off of that. You really need to be looking at other types of forecast information to understand what might happen where you live.

For the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, our tropical alerts are issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston and Jacksonville. Both offices work hand in hand with the National Hurricane Center, even before a storm approaches.

“We have a group call with NHC, we talk about the latest forecast, what everyone is seeing., how we want to do our watch/warning approach, what do we want to issue or maybe hold off on,” Brian Haines Meteorologist in Charge, NWS Charleston.

Once an alert is issued, the First Alert Weather Team steps in.

“That communication serves as the backbone for everything we do. As the weather enterprise, we not only need a great forecast, that is step one, but we need to then communicate not necessarily the forecast, but the impacts from that forecast and personalize it to each person, said Haines”

No matter what this hurricane season has in store for us, one thing is for sure, the WTOC First Alert Weather team will be here before, during and after the storm.

