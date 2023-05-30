Ahead of the Storm: What are tropical alerts?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the world.

But our weather can take a turn for the worse, especially during hurricane season. That’s why it’s important to always be prepared during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

We need to understand the different types of watches and warnings that could impact our area.

I recently took a trip up to the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, S.C. to ask the Meteorologist in charge to explain why it’s important to already be prepared.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.