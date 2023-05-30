Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ahead of the Storm: What are tropical alerts?

Our weather can take a turn for the worse, especially during hurricane season.
Our weather can take a turn for the worse, especially during hurricane season.(WTOC)
By Dave Turley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the world.

But our weather can take a turn for the worse, especially during hurricane season. That’s why it’s important to always be prepared during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30.

We need to understand the different types of watches and warnings that could impact our area.

I recently took a trip up to the National Weather Service Office in Charleston, S.C. to ask the Meteorologist in charge to explain why it’s important to already be prepared.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after disturbance at the Regional Youth Detention Center
14 people facing drug-related charges
14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst
multiple injured after deck collapse
“It was nightmare scene”: Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating crash on Delesseps Ave.

Latest News

From thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to right here along the coast of Georgia and...
Ahead of the Storm: Techology behind the forecast
Getting children ready for a storm or potential evacuation doesn’t have to be a stressful task.
Ahead of the Storm: Preparing children for the stress of evacuations, storms
Pets
Ahead of the Storm: Preparing pets for evacuations
The beauty and small town feel of Bluffton has been drawing families into Beaufort County more...
Ahead of the Storm: Bluffton mayor wants all new residents to prepare for hurricane season