Chris Cagle and Dru Hill headlining Independence Day concert at Fort Stewart

By Tim Guidera
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a full and festive Memorial Day across the Coastal Empire and now in Hinesville, attention turns to the next patriotic holiday on the calendar.

Colonel Manuel Ramirez is the Garrison Commander at Fort Stewart. He joined afternoon break to invite the community out to a free public Independence Day Concert featuring country star Chris Cagle and R&B group Dru Hill on July 1.

Savannah women using what she has to help the homeless
Improving kids mental health through journaling
How to make alternative milk
Books to kids sort and pack day
