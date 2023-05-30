City of Savannah files motion to dismiss in-custody death lawsuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against them regarding an in custody death.

William Harvey committed suicide while being questioned by Savannah Police officers about an altercation in 2021.

In the lawsuit the City of Savannah filed to dismiss, the lawyer representing William Harvey’s family is arguing the Savannah Police Department violated Harvey’s American Disability Act and civil rights.

Lawyers with Davis Bozeman and Johnson Law say when Harvey was brought in for questioning in April 2021 and showed signs to Savannah Police officers that he was going to harm himself but was left alone.

The lawsuit against the City of Savannah, three people who were SPD officers at the time and former Chief Roy Minter calls for $12 million in damages paid to the family. It argues that Harvey was neglected by the interrogating officer and SPD violated their own polices.

The city’s appeal argues that the lawsuit fails to show there was a strong likelihood Harvey was going to commit suicide.

“There are legal motions that must be filed on behalf of the facts and the city attorney is duly authorized to defend the city of Savannah before trial,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Lawyers say for the family say Harvey was left alone in the interrogation room without active cameras. The City of Savannah’s appeal to the lawsuit says the officers did not activate the video surveillance system during the interview because the interrogating officer activated their body worn camera.

That footage has been given to the court.

The lawsuit also says Harvey mentioned he would quote “kill himself” but the appeal argues he actually said he would “defend himself.”

The city’s appeal says the officer interrogating Harvey did leave the room twice. Once briefly, but the second time the officer shut the door, turned their body worn camera off and told two patrol officers sitting outside to watch Harvey’s room.

It goes on to say the patrol officers checked on Harvey within 20 to 40 minutes of the interrogating officer leaving and found Harvey had committed suicide.

Lawyers representing Harvey’s family were not available for an interview but say they believe the Harvey deserves justice after their loss.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.