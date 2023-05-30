Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Tuesday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. We’ll look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as high warm into the mid to lower-80s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day for any outdoor plan you might have. However, our UV index will be very high.

So, be sure to wear some sunscreen and stay hydrated. If you trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 3-foot waves with a 5 to 10 knots wind out of the east. Plus, rip current risk will be lower for anyone heading out to the beach. However, we will look for a few pop-up shower/weak thunderstorm chances as our sea breeze sets up. These rain chances could start as early as 1 PM closer to the coast.

Then, these push to more of our inland areas through the late afternoon before we track more scattered light shower chances overnight through tomorrow morning. We’ll look for more of a summer-like pattern setting back up throughout the rest of this week.

During this time, I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. Right now, I still expect the front to push through, bringing breezy winds and higher rain chances.

