Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Heading into your Tuesday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Tuesday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s for most. We’ll look for more patchy fog lingering around the area through mid-morning.

Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly sunny skies as high warm into the mid to lower-80s this afternoon. It’ll be a great day for any outdoor plan you might have. However, our UV index will be very high.

So, be sure to wear some sunscreen and stay hydrated. If you trying to get out on the water today, I’ll look for 2 to 3-foot waves with a 5 to 10 knots wind out of the east. Plus, rip current risk will be lower for anyone heading out to the beach. However, we will look for a few pop-up shower/weak thunderstorm chances as our sea breeze sets up. These rain chances could start as early as 1 PM closer to the coast.

Then, these push to more of our inland areas through the late afternoon before we track more scattered light shower chances overnight through tomorrow morning. We’ll look for more of a summer-like pattern setting back up throughout the rest of this week.

During this time, I’ll look for highs each day in the mid to lower-80s with daily rain chances returning. Some changes could come this weekend as another system moves into the area. Right now, I still expect the front to push through, bringing breezy winds and higher rain chances.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after disturbance at the Regional Youth Detention Center
multiple injured after deck collapse
“It was nightmare scene”: Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
14 people facing drug-related charges
14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst
Tybee Island
Business owners and visitors frustrated by the weather conditions on Tybee Island

Latest News

Tybee sand dunes
Ahead of the Storm: Tybee’s storm surge protection
THE News at 7
Jamie's Evening Forecast
Jamie’s Monday Memorial Day WX Forecast 05-29-2023
Animal shelters prepare for hurricane season in the Lowcountry.
Lowcountry animal shelters prepare for hurricane season