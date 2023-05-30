Jasper Co. man sentenced to 20 years in prison after sexually assaulting a woman

HARDEEVILLE, SC. (WTOC) - A Jasper County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after attacking and raping a housekeeper.

This took place while the housekeeper was working at the Econo Lodge on Whyte Hardee Boulevard in Hardeeville.

Derrick Emmanuel Roseberry, 41, pleaded guilty as indicted Tuesday to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and second-degree burglary (violent) in the Oct. 26, 2021, assault of a 39-year-old mother of three.

Officials say Roseberry’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Jasper County General Sessions Court, but he instead decided to plead guilty.

“The State was ready to move forward with prosecuting this defendant and the victim was ready to take the stand and face her attacker,” said Hunter Swanson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “She is extremely brave.”

The woman said she was cleaning a room when a man came into the room behind her, closed the door, and shut the curtains.

According to the 39-year-old woman she told Roseberry to get out, and when he didn’t leave, she began yelling for help.

Roseberry then grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground, and then put his knee on her neck.

The woman tried calling 911, but Roseberry grabbed her phone, grabbed her, and forced her into the bathroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

Security footage from the motel captures a man matching Roseberry’s description entering the room, closing the curtains, and later leaving.

The next day, Hardeeville Police officers saw Roseberry walking across a parking lot with a blanket over his head.

Police say he was wearing the same clothing as the day before. Roseberry’s DNA was collected by a nurse following the sexual assault.

Hardeeville police linked the DNA to Roseberry.

The victim identified Roseberry as the man who raped her after viewing a photo lineup. Police were also familiar with Roseberry, as he had been previously ticketed for trespassing at area hotels.

If you, or a loved one, has been sexually assaulted and need help from a forensic nurse, call the VSC at (843) 790-6220.

You can also email the center at vsc@scsolicitor14.org or visit the center’s website

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.