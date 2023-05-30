Sky Cams
Kiah House museum listed for sale by the Historic Savannah Foundation

Kiah House
Kiah House(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site in Savannah is up for sale.

The recently preserved Kiah House museum is listed for sale by the Historic Savannah Foundation.

“Dr. Kiah, what she meant to our community was quite significant.”

Virgina Jackson Kiah made strides when founding Savannah’s first African American museum.

The Kiah house was bought and preserved by the Historic Savannah Foundation last year.

With it now on sale, what’s next for the Kiah House is still up in the air but its future is important to many people living in this area.

The notice posted by the Historic Savannah Foundation says they’re seeking a preservation minded buyer with a minimum bid of nearly 99 thousand and six hundred dollars for the property.

The home built in 1959 needs many repairs.

Requirements for the bidder include having a clear plan for the use of the building and previous experience rehabilitating projects costing more than 500 thousand dollars.

They also say applicants that propose public access and show the significance of the Kiah House in their plans should be prioritized.

The mayor says regardless it needs to be well taken care of.

“Obviously there is some opportunity for some institutional use there. Certainly, the restoration of the house and the way that it’s consistent with what it will look when Virginia Kiah was there I think is important, but I think it’s more important to carry on the spirit of the Kiah house,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

One neighbor who knew Virginia Jackson Kiah says the property remains a museum.

