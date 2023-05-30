Sky Cams
Man arrested after domestic-related shooting on Alma St.

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested after a domestic-related shooting on Alma Street.

The shooting happened on May 29.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Alma Street around 11:30 p.m. and discovered the 29-year-old female victim with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old Charles Porter, who also resided at the residence.

Porter was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

