Man arrested after domestic-related shooting on Alma St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested after a domestic-related shooting on Alma Street.

The shooting happened on May 29.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Alma Street around 11:30 p.m. and discovered the 29-year-old female victim with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old Charles Porter, who also resided at the residence.

Porter was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

