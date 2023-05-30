Memorial Day program held at Veterans Park in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County residents gathered at Veterans Park this Memorial Day.

They paid tribute to those from Effingham who gave their lives in service of our country.

Veterans say hosting these local events allows them to honor the lives lost close to home.

“We’re here to think about honor, those who’ve given their lives in sacrifice to their country, to remember them, especially those from Effingham County, those who have fallen before us and those who served and gave their all, so we want to make sure they’re never forgotten.”

