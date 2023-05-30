Sky Cams
Missing 16-year-old found dead on Jekyll Island

Connor Mathis
Connor Mathis(Glynn County Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for a missing 16-year-old boy has been suspended after he was found dead, according to Jekyll Island Fire and EMS.

16-year-old Connor Mathis was last seen on Monday evening at Camp Jekyll.

The Georgia State Patrol, Jekyll Island Fire Department and volunteers searched for more than 20 hours for any sign of the teen.

In a request posted early Tuesday, GSP asked people who live in the area to check around their homes, saying Mathis had a high-functioning form of autism. They thought he may be hiding - afraid, confused and looking for a place to take shelter.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

