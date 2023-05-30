New public transit system now running in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s bus network is designed to give folks who don’t have transportation a way to get to doctors’ offices, grocery stores, and other places they couldn’t reach until now.

Statesboro Area Transit started rolling last week. The city is working through the Regional Development Commission for the buses and drivers to create public transit in the city.

City councilmember Shari Barr says they’re trying to spread the word to let people know it’s finally available.

“The buses are eight-passenger or five-passenger with a wheelchair rider. But we have four of them equipped and ready to ride,” said Councilmember Barr.

She says the route is designed to circle from apartments and housing complexes to the hospital and medical offices as well as the mall and grocery stores. She says the low cost has surprised many.

“For one dollar, they can go up and down the North-South “Blue Route” or get on the other bus and go East-West and go from Butler Homes all the way to the high school area.”

Along South Main Street’s “Blue Mile”, you’ll see covered bus stops. Barr estimates each bus route takes roughly an hour to get you back where you hopped on.

They’re on the street Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.