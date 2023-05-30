Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New public transit system now running in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s bus network is designed to give folks who don’t have transportation a way to get to doctors’ offices, grocery stores, and other places they couldn’t reach until now.

Statesboro Area Transit started rolling last week. The city is working through the Regional Development Commission for the buses and drivers to create public transit in the city.

City councilmember Shari Barr says they’re trying to spread the word to let people know it’s finally available.

“The buses are eight-passenger or five-passenger with a wheelchair rider. But we have four of them equipped and ready to ride,” said Councilmember Barr.

She says the route is designed to circle from apartments and housing complexes to the hospital and medical offices as well as the mall and grocery stores. She says the low cost has surprised many.

“For one dollar, they can go up and down the North-South “Blue Route” or get on the other bus and go East-West and go from Butler Homes all the way to the high school area.”

Along South Main Street’s “Blue Mile”, you’ll see covered bus stops. Barr estimates each bus route takes roughly an hour to get you back where you hopped on.

They’re on the street Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person injured after disturbance at the Regional Youth Detention Center
14 people facing drug-related charges
14 people facing drug-related charges in Hazlehurst
multiple injured after deck collapse
“It was nightmare scene”: Multiple people injured after deck collapses in Midway
Police lights
One man injured after Sunday night shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating crash on Delesseps Ave.

Latest News

savannah police
City of Savannah files motion to dismiss in-custody death lawsuit
Savannah Chatham County School board
Savannah-Chatham County School Board announcing superintendent finalist Wednesday
New public transit system now running in Statesboro
Preliminary report reveals new details in riot at Regional Youth Detention Center