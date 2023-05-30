People gather in Vidalia to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Over in Vidalia, people gathered at the VFW to remember those lost in combat.

The ceremony Monday afternoon included a speech from a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and participation from a color guard.

One of the veterans who was there says Memorial Day is important to fellow members of the military to remember those that inspired and supported them.

“I had an uncle that was lost in World War II in a submarine, and I have classmates that are listed on here as lost in Vietnam, so it’s people that you knew, you know, that gave it all.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.