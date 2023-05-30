Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham County School Board announcing superintendent finalist Wednesday


(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County School Board will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce the finalist for the school system’s next superintendent.

The school board has been conducting interviews over the past month to replace Dr. Ann Levett.

She announced earlier this past school year she would retire.

The school system says close to 50 people applied for the position.

Tomorrow they will hold a news conference on the steps of the Board of Education Central Office at 12 p.m.

Once the finalist is announced, in about 2 weeks, the school board will take a vote during a public meeting.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

